Woods hits winning runs as Henley secure plate

HENLEY wrapped up a truncated season with silverware to reward their efforts in the form of the John Goodman Plate.

The visitors ran out winners in the final at THAME TOWN’S Church Meadow last Saturday in a match played out in front of 500 spectators.

Both sides were below full strength and led by stand-in captains on the day.

Thame won the toss and decided to bat. Henley skipper Tom Nugent, opening from the Church End, removed the often prolific Oliver Ebsworth-Burland in the first over and soon followed that up by trapping Thame skipper Callum Russell lbw.

Tom Scriven could count himself unlucky to go wicketless, but on came Harry Jordan to immediate effect, removing Adams then Sutcliffe in his first and second overs.

Surviving opener Meer then combined with Mushtaq for an 89 run partnership off 20 overs which provided some solidity to the Thame innings, broken only when Meer was caught at short extra cover off Euan Woods.

Jordan and Nugent returned, swapping ends, and Mushtaq soon became Jordan’s third victim caught at short mid-wicket by Nugent.

Nugent steamed in from the Town End and an attempted hook by Burrows was well caught by Jordan at fine leg. The pair cleaned up the tail one ball shy of 40 overs and Thame were 177 to the good — in reality 172 as they were penalised five penalty runs for running on the wicket. Despite the early loss of Matt Rowe, Mike Williams and Scriven made steady progress against some decent opening bowling.

Once the Thame opening bowlers were replaced, runs became a little easier but the contest between bat and ball was compelling with some good cricket from both sides. A 66-run partnership ended with Williams eventually being adjudged lbw after the umpire took his time to signal his decision.

Woods strolled to the crease and the score rolled past 100 only for Scriven to top-edge an attempted sweep to short mid-wicket. A fluffed sweep also accounted for Stewart Davison and Charlie’s Homewood’s hoike across the line — Mushtaq’s fourth victim — was an unnecessary extravagance whilst Euan Brock was run out.

Six down and 37 runs shy might have rung alarm bells in recent weeks but Woods, now aided and abetted by his skipper, steered his side home, pummelling the returning Jeffs to end on an unbeaten 65 to round off this strangest of

campaigns with something to show for it.

After the game skipper Nugent said: “It was great to come away from the season with a bit of silverware after an up and down and different season.

“It was a tough game on Saturday, but we got over the line thanks to a couple of good partnerships, learning the lessons from our losses a few games before.”

THAME TOWN

S Meer, c Nugent, b Woods 71 O Esbworth-Burland, b Nugent 2 C Russell, lbw, b Nugent 7 J Adams, lbw, b Jordan 0 W Sutcliffe, b Jordan 4 H Mushtaq, c Nugent, b Jordan 43 k Burrows, c Jordan, b Nugent 4 C Jeffcock, b Jordan 9 A Russell, c Homewood, b Nugent 0 F Ali, not out 15 J Jelfs, b Nugent 3 Extras 19 — TOTAL 177

Best bowling: T Nugent 5-25, H Jordan 4-42.

HENLEY

M Williams, lbw, b Mushtaq 26 M Rowe, lbw, b Jelfs 0 T Scriven, c Jelfs, b Mushtaq 47 E Woods, not out 65 S Davison, lbw,b Mushtaq 1 C Homewood, b Mushtaq 7 E Brock, run out 1 T Nugent, not out 9 Extras 22 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 178

Best bowling: H Mushtaq 4-29.