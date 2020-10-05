Monday, 05 October 2020

Cricket club cash appeal

WARGRAVE Cricket Club is appealing for donations to enable it to live stream its 1st and 2nd XI matches.

An online fundraising page has been set up with a target of £2,500, which will be used to purchase the equipment needed to show the games online.

The club plays home matches on the village recreation ground with a second square on Kings Field.

Head coach Neal Robinson said: “Not only is it great to be able to support the sides when you can’t make it to the recreation ground but it will also engage a wider audience, add possibilities for future sponsorship and give feedback to our coaching team to be able to analyse and improve performance.”

Any additional money donated will be put towards new covers and sightscreens for the second square, which would allow more matches to be played in the future.

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/3cEwr1L

