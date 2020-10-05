Beardall’s century proves decisive for Turville Park

GREYS GREEN lost out in their final match of the season against TURVILLE PARK last Sunday.

Batting first, Greys Green initially started scoring slowly in the face of good bowling before Shafqat and Ahmed increased the rate considerably. The leg-spin of C Hunt eventually broke the partnership at 85.

Ahmed, with help from Cooper (27) and Cross (27 not out) batted well and was unfortunate to run out of time before reaching his century as he finished on 94 not out, with Greys on a useful total of 218-4.

A testing target remained until the arrival of C Beardall who, with useful contributions from Stockings (29), Morton (19) and S Beardall (26 not out), proceeded to show good skill and power, taking Turville to victory and himself to 110 not out.

Turville Park proved to be an impressive outfit in all departments, using nine different bowlers, yet still bowling 48 overs in their allotted time, whilst the strength of their batting would have made light of an even greater total than 218.

The previous week GREYS GREEN ran out winners away at HIGHMOOR in a 35 overs a side encounter.

Batting first, Highmoor made a good start through openers Rizmy and Crawshaw and they were responsible for more than half of their side’s total. Once they were removed, wickets fell fairly regularly.

Greys Green managed to keep Highmoor to 159, with all the bowlers doing a good job in an inning that included a fine catch by Bhanu at long-on, running, diving and holding on, to dismiss Shamil.

Greys Green started their innings with three useful partnerships, with Shafqat (21), Holroyd (20) and Bhanu (31) all making decent contributions to take the visitors to within sight of a victory.

With the overs slipping away and with only nine batsmen, the equation became trickier as the Guptas — father and son — were run out in close succession.

Captain Skilleter, who with invaluable help from Jenkins, scored quickly and with several boundaries, enabled Greys to reach their target with just three balls to spare.