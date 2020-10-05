Just the Jobe as skipper hits runs to level series

CHECKENDON drew level in their friendly series with GORING thanks to a three wicket win in a lower scoring encounter last Saturday.

Choosing to field in slightly damp conditions the home side put in a convincing bowling and fielding display to dismiss the visitors for just 119.

Tony Breakspear once again led the way with 2-16 in his seven overs although the wickets were shared by five different bowlers.

Peter Slade remained undefeated on 28 for Goring then took 2-4 to put Checkendon’s reply in trouble at 12-2.

Matt Heslop and Sam Arrowsmith then compiled a decisive partnership although a further wobble left the home team on 105-7. Skipper Sathia Jobe saw them home with just four balls to spare.

Opener Matt Helsop had a major role to play in CHECKENDON’S 35 over victory at home to BOYNE HILL last Sunday.

His 97 not out was by far the highest score of the day as the home team reached 156-7.

Sam Arrowsmith guested for the visitors and took 3-11 against his regular clubmates.

Boyne Hill’s Manesh Choudury replied with 28 in just 17 balls but once again Checkendon bowled and fielded as a unit. Kunal Mendiratta finished with 2-19 in his seven overs despite conceding 13 in his second.

Spinner Veeru Kolhar took two vital wickets in one over and despite the contributions of all rounder Matt Valentine, who was left stranded on 36, it was keeper Heslop who had the last word with a catch and two stumpings, the second of which was a long range effort off debutant medium pacer Charles Ellis, to dismiss last man Razaq when the visitors only required eight to win with 12 balls remaining.