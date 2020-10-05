Hamzah and Simoes guide side to final win of season

THE last Saturday of the season saw HURLEY making their biennial trip to Bushey Park to take on HAMPTON HILL on what turned out to be the coldest day of the season as autumn set in with a vengeance.

Having lost the toss the visitors were put into bat first. The Hurley opening pair of Walton and Clive Williams struggled to make any meaningful progress against some tight bowling by Tahir Butt and Tommy Rance, with only 17 runs accruing from the first 10 overs.

Walton was put out of his misery when edging to the keeper off Ian Exworth with the score on 21. Williams soon followed, lbw to Jordan Gomez and Phil Ridgeway joined Yasir Gul.

The pair gradually hauled Hurley back into the game with a partnership of 87 for the third wicket, ended when Fernando had Gul (32) caught by Fergus Walsh. Ridgeway (64) duly passed his half-century before falling to the returning Butt.

Mandeep Singh (18 not out) and Josh Cole (18 not out) saw Hurley to 169-4 from their 40 overs.

Hampton Hill started their reply at a faster rate than Hurley as Naeem Akhtar found the going tough.

Twenty-six runs were on the board in the fifth over when Naeem produced a delivery that appeared to graze John Cadogan’s leg stump. In his next over Akhtar trapped Thornley in front at 42-2.

With Hurley sensing an inroad into the Hampton Hill line up, Bhatti (26) and Keiron Colvin (54 not out) steadied the ship with a 39 run partnership for the third wicket.

Dad had Butt caught at mid-off by Akhtar in the 16th over at 81-3. Two wickets in an over for Liam Cole put his side back in contention and when he had Gomez caught behind on 101-6 Hurley sensed a chance of victory.

Youngster Tommy Rance (9) batted sensibly in partnership with Colvin before slapping Ridgeway to Yasir Gul in the covers (143-7).

Colvin continued to play aggressively, aided and abetted by Exworth (16 not out) to see the hosts home with half a dozen overs to spare.

The last day of the season saw HURLEY travel to Ballinger Common to take on the WAGGONERS in a 40 over contest on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first, opening with Toby Lyons and Richard O’Kelly against Hurley’s regular new ball attack of Hamzah Zaman and Maz Nabi.

It was Nabi who made an early breakthrough bowling O’Kelly in his first over. A sharp catch at slip by Mo Basharat saw the end of Lyons to give Nabi his second victim.

Ajmal Ali replaced Zaman and struck with his third delivery as Carter sliced to gully where Joe Brittain snaffled the chance at the second attempt.

Another wicket for Nabi had the hosts struggling at 24-4 after 14 overs. Steele played a dogged knock to try and hold the innings together but having hit Ali

down the ground for a six, the bowler got his revenge as Steele played all round a straight delivery.

Aiden Mukherjee replaced Nabi and despite struggling to find his line in the first over, soon settled into a good rhythm and was rewarded with the

wickets of Steve Conway and Alfie Clifford, both clean bowled.

Matt Clifford restored some pride for the Waggoners with a belligerent 31 before Hurley skipper Basharat brought himself on and made short work of wrapping up the innings, bowling Adams, Clifford and Holliday in the space of five deliveries as Ballinger subsided to 93 all out in the 29th over.

If Hurley thought an easy victory was on the cards, the first ball of their innings made them think again as Imran Arshad was cleaned up by the wily Nick Adams.

Mubashir Nabi joined Simoes and put bat to ball with good effect as they racked up 47 runs for the second wicket.

Despite coming in from some punishment from Nabi, the young Ollie Bloore bowled a threatening spell of left arm seam and was unlucky not to pick up a wicket.

Tom Holliday eventually got the much-needed breakthrough trapping Nabi plumb in front of middle stump in the 10th over.

Joseph Brittain joined Simoes and looked assured until he was bowled by Holliday. Dave Walton’s stay at the crease was a brief one, clean bowled by Matt Clifford for a single.

The next ball saw the dismissal of Ali who appeared to have successfully dug out a yorker, only for the ball to roll back onto the stumps.

With partners disappearing at regular intervals, Simoes (35 not out) played a vintage performance, holding the innings together and putting pressure on the fielders with some sharp running between the wickets.

When Hamzah joined Simoes there were still 34 runs needed for victory but these came in quick time as the hard-hitting left-hander raced to 22 off 17 deliveries giving Hurley victory by five wickets with 17 overs to spare.