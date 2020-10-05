Peppard fail to keep up with required run rate

PEPPARD STOKE ROW slipped to a 53-run reverse at BINFIELD in a high-scoring end-of-season friendly on Saturday.

On a good batting track, the hosts won the toss and had no hesitation in taking to the crease, Dan Humphrey and Scotland A international Mike Carson putting on 47 until the former was caught by Reuben Leedham off Scott Harris.

Carson — who was visiting family for the weekend — looked in good touch as he reached 69 from 58 balls before being caught at long off by Oli Sedgwick, the U15 flicking the ball up before jumping back over the boundary rope to complete the catch.

Owen Simmons (2-22) picked up his second wicket when he bowled Isobel Carson, but her brother Adam made a spritely 34 from 25 balls to keep Binfield on track for a big score.

Andy Mills made 102 from 83 balls before falling to Harris (3-47), but the home side amassed an imposing 285-7 from their 40 overs.

Sedgwick fell victim to a stunning one-handed slip catch by Paul Edgington early on, and despite Kyle Tappan’s run-a-ball 33, Peppard slipped to 62-4 in reply.

Harris (48 from 42 balls) dominated a 75-run fifth-wicket stand with Ashton until he edged to slip, before the latter moved through the gears to keep his side in contention.

However, the departure of Andy Watts and Ashton (70) to Carson left the visitors on 214-7, and they were eventually only able to close on 232-9.

U14 Ben Rumble took three wickets to take his seasonal tally to 20 and Pradeep Kumar top scored with 39, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS (150) lost to BINFIELD FRIENDLY 2nds (216) by 56 runs.