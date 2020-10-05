Scott’s unbeaten century helps defeat familiar foes

HAMISH SCOTT played a key role in helping beat his regular Sunday side, PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS, as his unbeaten century guided THE NUNUS to a six-wicket success.

With Berkshire Twenty20 skipper Luke Beaven taking the new ball for The Nunus, it was Scott who dealt an early blow to the hosts by running out Connor Lamsdale, although fellow opening batsman Matt Sydall settled into the groove early on.

The introduction of spinner Pav Chima saw three Unicorns wickets fall in an over, and when Sydall fell for 46, the hosts were 79-5.

Things got even worse when skipper Richard Ashton fell for a third-ball duck the next over, but brothers Jason (75) — who made his maiden Peppard half century — and Dom Evans (39) led the fightback with a counter-attacking stand of 119.

A tidy spell from Jack Beaven (2-9) kept a lid on proceedings at the end of the innings, but the Unicorns had rallied to set a competitive 219-9 in their 35 overs.

Father-and-son duo Alistair and Hamish Scott opened up for The Nunus and put on 35 for the opening wicket until the former was caught behind by Dan Watts off the bowling of Lamsdale.

Dom Evans bowled Jasper Miranda, but an excellent third-wicket stand between Scott and Phil Brennan (43) put the visitors in command.

Lamsdale took a good catch off Scott Harris (2-33) to account for former two-time European Long Drive champion Scott Beaven, but Pav Chima joined Scott (100 not out) in securing the victory with 11 balls to spare, the centurion bringing up three figures with the winning boundary.

Brandon Murdoch top scored with 41 for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS, but they ended an encouraging campaign with a 56-run reverse at home to EASTCOTE 2nds on Sunday.

The Maharajahs — made up predominantly of dads and their U14 players — have helped introduce several youngsters into adult cricket, with the likes of Nick Murdoch, Max Roberts, Ben Rumble and Toby King all making notable contributions during the summer.

Aled Roberts (2-21) was the pick of the Peppard attack as Eastcote posted 235-8 in their 35 overs and despite the best efforts of Murdoch (41), the hosts could only reach 179-6 in reply.