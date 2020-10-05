Bryn bowls dad in keenly contested end of season clash

HENLEY U13s lost out to a HENLEY DADS side in a 13-a-side match at Crazies Hill on Sunday.

Tom Atkinson opened the batting for the U13s facing Rhid Williams and was bowled on the fifth ball to leave his side on 2-1.

Tom Yeoman and Oliver Saunders steadied the ship with a partnership of 33 with Yeoman scoring 15 off 22 balls. The partnership was ended he was run out by Clint Botha, the dad’s wicketkeeper.

Oliver Saunders then broke his bat trying to defend a formidable delivery from Mike Quinn.

Having changed his bat, Saunders was soon bowled by Williams who took his second wicket to leave the U13s on 41-3.

The next wicket to fall was Ankush before a fine delivery by Mark Madden saw the ball soar past Clint and with quick reactions Yeoman pounced to take the catch to leave the U13s on 47-5.

Laurence Walker kept the U13’s ticking along while Charlie Hughes hit one directly at Miles Saunders who took the catch to leave the score 59-6.

Nick Walker tried hard to run out his own son Lawrence with some aggressive fieldwork before Lawrence was dispatched by a ball delivered by Jim Atkinson.

Saunder then took the wicket of Raph to leave the U13s 65-8 before Dylan Price took to the crease and stopped the rot before he lost his wicket to Paul Baber.

After facing a few balls from his dad, Conor Quinn was soon dispatched by a Srinivasan ball. Matthew Mullins and Connor Botha took to the strip as Botha hit 16 while Mullins stood his ground for more than half an hour as the U13s finished on 112.

In reply Mark Gloyens and Guy Yeoman hit a solid opening partnership of 39 with four fours and a six Yeoman before by both players retired.

This brought Ed Horner and Srinivasan to the wicket. Tom Yeoman quickly took Srinivasan for two with a run out. Horner went on to hit 11 before retiring.

Jim Atkinson and Rhid Williams went to the middle but wickets didn’t start to fall until Atkinson had retired.

Paul Baber hit a four off the first delivery he faced and it was not long until the U13s realised that Bryn Williams had a chance to bowl at his dad. Bryn ran up from the boundary and got his reward taking his dad’s wicket.

Team captain Nick Walker scored 15 with three fours and Paul Baber 13 with two fours brought the dads within range of our target before Conor Quinn bowled Paul and Nick Walker retired.

Miles Saunders sportingly walked after a slight edge and and being caught by some close fielding. Mike Quinn was left to hit the winning runs.