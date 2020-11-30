Monday, 30 November 2020

New supply on the way

A WATER supply for the new cricket square at Kings Field in Wargrave should be in place before next season.

It has cost the parish council £3,540 and will be installed by Thames Water.

Matthew Townson, captain of Wargrave Cricket Club’s 2nd XI, asked the council for reassurance that the work would be completed soon.

He said it was vital to have everything in place by April when preparations for the new season would start.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We are just waiting for the installation date.  Everything is in place to make sure it is done in time for the next season.”

The cricket square was installed in October last year to allow the club to keep up with demand. It has four senior teams, a Sunday XI, a women’s section and junior teams from under-7s to under-17s.

