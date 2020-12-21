Monday, 21 December 2020

Sponsor plea

THE colts section at Wargrave Cricket Club is seeking a shirt sponsor.

The club has redesigned the coloured kit that will be worn by the junior players next season.

It was produced by villagers Barney and William Roberts and Rory Harris and will also be worn occasionally by the 1st XI.

For more information, email andymeader70@gmail.com

