Sponsor plea

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
THE colts section at Wargrave Cricket Club is seeking a shirt sponsor.
The club has redesigned the coloured kit that will be worn by the junior players next season.
It was produced by villagers Barney and William Roberts and Rory Harris and will also be worn occasionally by the 1st XI.
For more information, email andymeader70@gmail.com
21 December 2020
More News:
Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
PLANS for 20 new homes in Goring are set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say