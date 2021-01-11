Berks cricket fixtures

BERKSHIRE County Cricket Club have confirmed their 1st XI fixtures for next season, writes Dave Wright.

Covid-19 led to all their competitive NCCA fixtures being cancelled last season.

Their traditional curtain-raiser against Wiltshire is due to be played on April 11 at Thatcham ground.

The next four Sundays — April 18 to May 9 — will be occupied by the T20 competition with Berks playing Wales National Counties at Henley, Buckinghamshire at High Wycombe, Bedfordshire at Wargrave and Oxfordshire at Challow and Childrey CC.

Berkshire’s next four games will be the 50/50 format, starting on May 30 against Bedfordshire at Dunstable. The title-holders play Oxon at Falkland on June 13, then Wales NC at Newport and Bucks at Wargrave.

Berkshire open their championship defence on July 11 against Wiltshire at Corsham before playing Dorset at Finchampstead, starting on August 1, Oxon at Thame two weeks later and Cheshire at Falkland from August 22 to 24.