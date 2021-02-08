All-rounder moves on

ANDY RISHTON has left Henley Cricket Club to join Wokingham, writes Dave Wright.

The all-rounder made 42 appearances for the Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions in three seasons, scoring a total of 641 runs at an average of 22.89 while taking 37 wickets at 33.51 apiece.

Rishton, 25, who is also a regular for Berkshire, is to join the Division Two club that includes county team-mates Chris Peploe and Archie Carter.

He has also played for Middlesex 2nds and made his first-class debut for Loughborough MCCU against Sussex in 2018.

The HCPL season is scheduled to start on March 8 when Michael Roberts’s Henley visit Aston Rowant. Their first home fixture comes a week later against Thame Town.