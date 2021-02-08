All-rounder moves on

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
Monday, 08 February 2021
ANDY RISHTON has left Henley Cricket Club to join Wokingham, writes Dave Wright.
The all-rounder made 42 appearances for the Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions in three seasons, scoring a total of 641 runs at an average of 22.89 while taking 37 wickets at 33.51 apiece.
Rishton, 25, who is also a regular for Berkshire, is to join the Division Two club that includes county team-mates Chris Peploe and Archie Carter.
He has also played for Middlesex 2nds and made his first-class debut for Loughborough MCCU against Sussex in 2018.
The HCPL season is scheduled to start on March 8 when Michael Roberts’s Henley visit Aston Rowant. Their first home fixture comes a week later against Thame Town.
08 February 2021
