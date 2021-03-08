Cricket season could take place as normal

THE 2021 cricket season is set to go ahead as planned, subject to coronavirus restrictions.

Last week, the Government issued its roadmap out of lockdown and said grassroots sport could return from March 29.

This will mean that the Home Counties Premier League Division 1, which Henley won three years in a row prior to last year’s pooled competition, can go ahead in May as normal.

Meanwhile, while the Rugby Football Union welcomed that community rugby could take place from the same date.

In a statement, the sport’s governing body said: “The return from March 29 is good news for the game and for players, coaches and volunteers across the country, who will once again be able to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being involved in team sport.

“The RFU will work with Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on the covid protocols for the community game, including the format of rugby that will be permitted in return to play.”

Last season, the RFU council cancelled the adult competitive leagues (level three and below for men, level two and below for women) for the 2020/21.

The Henley Hawks currently compete in National 2 South, Rams Rugby Club in Sonning play in National League 1 while Reading Abbey in Emmer Green turn out in Wadworth Southern Counties North.