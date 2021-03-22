Monday, 22 March 2021

Players plea

KIDMORE End Cricket Club is looking for young members.

The club in  The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, is accepting both girls and boys aged four to 15. 

Junior cricket will start on April 16 with the girls beginning on April 20. 

For more information, visit www.kidmoreendcc.co.uk

