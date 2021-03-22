Girls’ game

WARGRAVE Cricket Club is appealing for female players of all ages for the new season.

Recreational cricket is able to restart on March 29, which is when the first training session will be held.

The under 11 to 13s sessiosn is from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and the under 15 to 17s from 7pm to 8.30pm. The sessions will be delivered by trained coaches.

If you are interested, email wallnev@icloud.com