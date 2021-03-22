Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Girls’ game

WARGRAVE Cricket Club is appealing for female players of all ages for the new season.

Recreational cricket is able to restart on March 29, which is when the first training session will be held.

The under 11 to 13s sessiosn is from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and the under 15 to 17s from 7pm to 8.30pm. The sessions will be delivered by trained coaches.

If you are interested, email wallnev@icloud.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33