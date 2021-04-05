Monday, 05 April 2021

Cricket fun

PEPPARD Cricket Club is starting an All Stars cricket programme for young children.

The eight-week programme is for five- to eight-year-olds and starts on May 23 at 9.30am.

The club in Stoke Row Road is charging £50 to take part, which includes kit. 

For more information, visit: https://peppardstoke
row.play-cricket.com

