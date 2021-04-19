Batsmen hits hole in screen

HALF-CENTURIES from Connor Lamsdale, Danny May and Matt Vines led Peppard/Stoke Row Pandas to a 14-run victory at home to ISIS.

Despite losing young Nick Murdoch cheaply, under-14 Lamsdale and fellow teenager May both scored 56 to put the home time in control.

After losing the middle order, Vines smashed 50 from 30 balls — including blasting a hole in one of the slats in the sightscreen — as the Pandas closed their 35 overs on 215-7.

Ruaridh Scott (2-17) and skipper Rob Dyer both bowled frugal spells to put ISIS behind the required run rate early on and, despite a late rally, Lamsdale closed the door for the hosts with 2-15 from three overs with ISIS closing on 201-5.