Monday, 19 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Scott rips heart out of line-up

A QUICKFIRE half century from Scott Harris and four wickets for captain Hamish Scott led Peppard /Stoke Row Unicorns to a
57-run triumph in their Sunday derby at home to Checkendon.

Opener Rob Simmons (41 runs) helped the home side set a strong platform before Harris (51 not out from 34 balls) and Scott (34 not out) provided a late flourish which allowed Peppard to a total of 205-5 from their 35 overs.

Checkendon responded superbly as Jim Warren (48) and Tommy Ellis (80) put on 118 for the first wicket.

However, after Hamish (4-29) ran through the top four, his brother Ruaridh
(2-23) and Connor Lamsdale (2-1) then turned the screw as Checkendon s collapsed to 148 all out, with six batsmen failing to score.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33