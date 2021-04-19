Scott rips heart out of line-up

A QUICKFIRE half century from Scott Harris and four wickets for captain Hamish Scott led Peppard /Stoke Row Unicorns to a

57-run triumph in their Sunday derby at home to Checkendon.

Opener Rob Simmons (41 runs) helped the home side set a strong platform before Harris (51 not out from 34 balls) and Scott (34 not out) provided a late flourish which allowed Peppard to a total of 205-5 from their 35 overs.

Checkendon responded superbly as Jim Warren (48) and Tommy Ellis (80) put on 118 for the first wicket.

However, after Hamish (4-29) ran through the top four, his brother Ruaridh

(2-23) and Connor Lamsdale (2-1) then turned the screw as Checkendon s collapsed to 148 all out, with six batsmen failing to score.