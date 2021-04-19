Hayden off to flier as club honours stalwart

DAN HAYDEN dazzled as Peppard/Stoke Row eased to a seven-wicket victory at home to Cookham Dean as they began their season on Saturday.

Before the match started a minute’s silence was observed in memory of life member Andy Bryan, who passed away last month. Bryan, who was 78, had served the club for more than five decades as player, skipper, scorer and umpire.

As play got underway, Peppard made an early breakthrough when Scott Harris cleaned up George Keylock.

Cookham accumulated slowly but steadily from then, only for James Watts (2-22) to grab a couple of wickets before the drinks break and Hayden to then pick one shortly afterwards.

However, from there, under-14 James Isbell made a highly accomplished 89 not out and Akash Vasa a more belligerent unbeaten 51 to lead the visitors to 188-4 in their 40 overs.

Peppard started calmly thanks to Andy Watts (40) and Mark Price, and the game looked in the balance as they reached 65-2 after 20 overs.

However, youngster Kyle Tappan (45 off 39 balls) and Hayden (74, not out from 44 balls) then put their foot down and led the hosts to a convincing success with 51 balls to spare.

Tthe acceleration on a fine batting track meaning 124 had been added in just 11-and-a-half-overs.