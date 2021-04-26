All welcome

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
THE bar at Wargrave Cricket Club has re-opened.
Members finished refurbishing the President’s Bar over the winter.
You do not need to be a member to visit and the bar is open every night from 6pm for takeaways only.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say