Dickie puts on Sunday best as Hambleden get off to winning start

RAFE DICKIE starred with both bat and ball as HAMBLEDEN ran out 156-run winners at HIGHMOOR in their first match of the season on Sunday.

Highmoor won the toss and elected to field. Opening batsmen Phil Rosier and Sam Francis had hardly warmed up before Francis was bowled on three by Fayas in the fifth over.

Rosier was joined by Dickie and the pair began a solid partnership which lasted until the 20th over, when Rosier survived an lbw appeal only to be given out lbw on Bharat’s next ball, on 48 and the partnership two runs shy of 100.

David Saint joined Dickie but fell to Rizmy lbw on 0, whilst Dickie had reached his half century. Chris Sanders hit six before being caught by Saunders off Bharat at extra cover.

With eight overs remaining, and the score now 144-4, Adam Richards joined Dickie and the pair hit an unbeaten 79, Dickie finishing on 120 not out off 75 balls (13 fours and six sixes) and Richards on 29 not out off 25 balls (six fours). Hambleden finished on 223-4 off their 35 overs.

Having set such a high target, the Hambleden bowlers set about keeping a lid on the Highmoor batsmen. Opening bowlers Ary Paul and James Grant (3-15) bowled steadily. Grant was unlucky not to take the wicket of Rizmy early on when Adam Richards failed to hold a catch at mid-on. However, when Rizmy gave Richards a second chance the catch was taken, with Rizmy on eight. In his next two overs Grant had Mukesh out lbw for 13, then Bharat caught at cover by Francis for two.

Will Ottaway claimed the fourth wicket, getting Crawshaw caught at backward point by Saint for three. Highmoor were now on 45 runs halfway through their 35 overs. Shamil (14) and Fayas (10) fell to Sanders, bowled and caught by Richards at mid-on respectively, taking the score to 67-6 off 22 overs.

It took just 13 more balls for Sanders (3-11) to have Saunders caught behind by keeper Paul Richards on 14, and Dickie to complete his fine performance with the wickets of Vinay, Pearce and Stephens all bowled, without conceding a single run, in just seven balls.

Highmoor finished on 67 all out in the 25th over.

Visitors WEST READING reached 179-8 in their 35 overs game at CHECKENDON on Saturday.

Number five batsman Z Ashraf hit five sixes in his undefeated 68 while H Jamil made 45 against consistent bowling from the home side’s seven man attack. The visitors enced their allotted overs on 179-8

Checkendon batted right down the order in reply with number seven Piyush Bedi striking 50 not out from only 27 balls as the home side completed victory by two wickets with five balls to spare.

CHECKENDON completed their winning weekend on Sunday as they defeated visitors REGALS by 82 runs in another 35 overs contest.

Home side openers Jime Warren and Kithick Chitta put on 114 for the first wicket. Their 20 over stand was the pre cursor to some dynamic hitting from John Acland-Hood, Matt Helsop and Sam Arrowsmith who took the total to 243 in 35 overs.

Wicket keeper Helsop then took three catches and a stumping as Regals reached 161-8.

Opener Rjaan needed only 30 balls to reach 41 and Bily was undefeated on 54 but there were two wickets apiece for medium pacers Alen Podolski and Jonny Jackson whilst the Checkendon catching and ground fielding recovered well after a shaky start.

An unbeaten half-century from Kyle Tappan led ORATORY SCHOOL to a convincing six-wicket success at home to PEPPARD STOKE ROW on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat, Andy Watts and Connor Lamsdale made steady progress for Peppard, with the latter posting a composed 58 before he was caught by Alex Vile off the bowling of Owen Simmons (2-33).

A middle-order collapse saw the visitors in trouble, but a counter-attacking unbeaten 40 from just 28 balls by Scott Harris enabled them to reach a respectable 166-7 from their 35 overs.

All-rounder Harris struck an early blow when he cleaned up Henry Thorby, and Archie Malcolm then kept Peppard in the game by removing the Winterbottom brothers, Ollie and Toby.

Yet Simmons joined Tappan (80 not out from 79 balls) and despite falling late on, ensured the youngsters completed victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Another belligerent display from Matt Vines led PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS to a high-scoring 27-run home triumph against HAMPTON HILL 3rds.

After Hugh Asquith and youngster Nick Murdoch gave the hosts a solid start, Pradeep Kumar struck 53 before he was run out by Tahir Butt.

It was at this stage Vines took command, following his destruction of a sightscreen the week before by putting a dent in the fence in front of the pavilion with another trademark maximum.

He finally fell for a hard-hitting 83, but Pandas were able to post an imposing 237-7 from their 40 overs.

Impressive U 15 Murdoch made a couple of early breakthroughs before Dom Evans (2-40) kept the pressure on in the middle overs.

Andrew Sykes (82) kept Hampton Hill’s hopes alive, but the returning Murdoch (3-21) took a catch off his own bowling to ensure Pandas were able to dismiss their opponents for 210 with two balls of their innings remaining.

Captain James Worsfold held his nerve to lead WOODCOTE to a dramatic last-ball victory at PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Mark Pearson (2-26) made a couple of early breakthroughs for the away side on a flat Peppard Common track, but Matt Syddall (72) and Richard Ashton (44) shared a useful fourth-wicket stand to help their side to 189-7 from their 35 overs, Connor Mattimore, Archie Clark, Sean Bell and Worsfold all picking up a wicket.

Ryan Lennard (41) and Rakesh Patel (36) gave Woodcote a fine start, only for Unicorns’ skipper Ruaridh Scott to turn the game on its head with a magnificent seven-over spell of 5-10.

With Woodcote reeling on 103-7 with just 10 overs remaining, the game appeared up for the away side, only for Worsfold and Bell, who hit 45 from number nine, to keep their side in contention.

With the scores level ahead of the final ball, Worsfold’s agricultural heave went through mid wicket for four to help his side claim local bragging rights, the captain ending unbeaten on 39 from only 27 balls.

Youngster Harry Harper starred with the ball for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS, but they went down by 127 runs to a strong WHITCHUCH side at the Les Clark Oval on Sunday.

Good knocks from Woody (102 retired) and Nick Hill (100 retired) led the visitors to 260-5 in their 35 overs, but opening bowler Harper emerged with credit by taking 4-43 from his seven overs.

The Mahas found the going tougher in reply, and while captain Mark Lambert (55) recorded his first half century of the season, they were only able to amass 133-8 in response.