Jones’s 51-ball century leads Harpsden to victory

HAMBLEDEN faced GREYS GREEN on Saturday at the Dene in their first game of the season.

After losing the toss Hambleden were put in to bat and Phil Rosier and Dan Reading scored steadily for nine overs.

Reading was then caught and bowled on 13 by Luke Jenkins, who had replaced Mo Shafqat, with the score on 36.

Sam Francis joined Rosier and the pair put on a partnership of 83 runs, lasting 20 overs, until Rosier (on 70) was bowled by Cameron Zaki, who had replaced Gavinder Singh.

The third wicket fell quickly when Adam Richards was bowled in the next over without scoring, by Tim Cross, who also collected the wicket of Francis on 20, in his next over, caught behind by Matt Skilleter.

With the score now 123-4, David Saint and Bobby Paul steadied the ship a little until Paul was caught by Shafqat on 15, off Barkat Ahmed in the 39th over.

Skilleter took Saint’s wicket, stumped by Holroyd on nine. James Grant and Chris Sanders both finished on one not out, with Hambleden ending the innings on 153-6.

Shafqat and Ahmed opened the Greys Green innings and had reached a partnership of 49 when Shafqat was given out leg before wicket on 12, off the bowling of Grant to a ball hitting him in the midriff. S Bhanu then fell for one, caught behind by Paul Richards off Sanders. Grant ran out Ahmed on 35, deflecting a ball hit back at him as he bowled to Holroyd, on to the non striker’s wicket.

Greys Green were now 54-3, but Holroyd and Zaki settled into a partnership of 50, until Holroyd (on 21) was also caught behind by Richards off his son Adam’s bowling.

Zaki was eventually bowled on 40 by Reading following another catch by P Richards off A Richards to remove Singh on three.

At 131-6, Greys Green required another 23 runs to win, with nearly 10 overs to go. Skilleter (on 10) and M. Darby (on nought) were both bowled by Richards, who finished with four wickets for 54 runs off his eight overs.

The game was now finely balanced with Greys Green on 134-8. Rosier came on to bowl tightly and conceded four runs from nine balls. But Jenkins and Cross kept their heads to hit the required runs, finishing on nine and eight not out respectively, Greys Green winning by two wickets, on a total of 158.

An unbeaten half-century from Anthony Holland gave

KIDMORE END 2nds a five-wicket victory over PURLEY with an over to spare.

In this first preseason friendly of the season for Kidmore, hosts Purley won the toss and elected to bat first.

The visitors opened the bowling with experience and youth at either end with Abid Ul Wahab and George Malaperiman. Both opening bowlers started well and restricted scoring opportunities. Ul Wahab was bowling particularly well and ended with figures of 3-20 from his eight overs.

After the opening spell and a few wickets, Purley’s batsmen began to score more freely, applying pressure to the Kidmore’s change bowlers. Priestly scored 45 runs at number three, while Subhane hit 48 and Senniapperian scored 104 to give Purley a total of 258 off their 40 overs.

Kidmore’s reply started well with Mark New taking the attack to the bowlers and scoring a quick-fire 49. After five overs, Kidmore were well within the run rate with the score at 51-0.

Purley then managed to pick up a few quick wickets, which wobbled the batting card but, with the experience of Ul Wahab at four and Holland at six, Kidmore fought back.

Together they put Purley under immense pressure with some expansive shots including the only maximum of the match from Ul Wahab. With both batsmen making the same score of 87, and Holland not out at the end of the innings, Kidmore chased down the target.

New opponents TIDDINGTON took a liking to the CHECKENDON ground for their 30-over friendly on Saturday, reaching 187-7.

Gareth Weir top-scored with 65 and shared a 112-run third wicket partnership with young Robert Lecane. Medium pacer Sunril Varikarra was the pick of the Checkendon bowlers, taking 3-26. The home batsmen struggled from the outset against the accuracy of the Tiddington team attack.

Tommy Ellis, Vikes Sherma and Kumal Meadiratta all made useful contributions, but teenager left-arm paceman Alfie Boyd proved too good, finishing with four wickets for 15 runs as the visitors ran out winners by 52 runs.

WOODCOTE’S first home game of the season, a friendly against PURLEY 3RDS resulted in a comfortable victory by 166 runs.

Ryan Lennard (50) and Jonny Clark (31) got the Woodcote innings off to a good start and then half-centuries by Olly Nicholson (54 on debut) and Stefan Gordon (51, not out) helped their team to 239-7.

In reply, the Purley batsmen struggled with Woodcote’s Pete Roberts taking 4-11 and Rakesh Patel 3-28 and the visitor’s innings was complete inside 22 overs.

ZAC JONES’ brutal 51-ball century fired HARPSDEN to a convincing 124-run triumph at home to PEPPARD STOKE ROW on Saturday.

Peppard made the perfect start after losing the toss as Ben Hancock edged a Sam Fooks delivery to slip, before Ben Rumble and Ed Birkett (2-69) also picked up a wicket apiece to leave the hosts in trouble on 42-3 after 15 overs.

However, Govind Chand (43) and Jones (130 from 70 balls) turned the game on its head with a buccaneering fourth-wicket stand, and despite the best efforts of the returning Scott Harris (2-18) and Fooks (2-33), Harpsden posted an imposing 266-7 from their 40 overs, albeit on a fine batting track.

The Peppard reply never really got going in light of some tight early bowling from Abdul Khaliq and Rod Birkett (2-17), and with Stef Franklin (4-27) and Jones (2-9) proving the ultimate executioners, the away side were dismissed for 142 runs.

JASON VAUGHAN-DAVIES hammered an impressive 87, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW slipped to a four-wicket reverse in their opening Berkshire League Division Two West encounter at home to READING UNITED.

After Hugh Asquith and Riaan Ackerman had given the hosts a steady start, the hard-hitting Vaughan-Davies and youngster James Watts (43) put Peppard in complete control on 150-2 after 20 overs. However, a hideous collapse meant Peppard crashed to 186 all out.

An early wicket apiece from James Rowson and Ruaridh Scott gave the home side hope, but Soumbeet Sarangi (48) and Vishnu Reddy (34) took advantage of a flat Peppard Common track.

Despite skipper Matt Kimber, Mick Chard, Vaughan-Davies and Rob Dyer all making breakthroughs, United reach the target with five overs to spare thanks to an unbroken seventh-wicket stand between Hassan Safdhar and Sushant Jain.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW edged out WARGRAVE by four runs in a thrilling National Village Cup first round encounter on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and made a steady start thanks to Charlie Laing (29) and Nick Murdoch (34), but it was Jason Vaughan-Davies (38 off 25 balls) and Hamish Scott (58 from 47) who helped push them to 206-9 in their 40 overs.

Spinners Aaron Lall (2-39) and Edward King (2-40) were the pick of the Wargrave attack.

In reply, the visitors slipped to 20-2 and then 59-3 as Scott Harris (2-18) impressed with the new ball, but a fine 116-run partnership between Dan Davies (85) and Kyle Bradley (56) put them in sight of victory.

However, Peppard captain Scott removed Bradley and with nine needed from the final over, held his nerve to only concede four and leave Wargrave on

202-5.

Peppard Stoke Row host Binfield in round two, while Wraysbury are at home to Goring.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were well beaten by 99 runs as visitors FARLEY HILL showed their class at the Les Clark Oval on Sunday.

Ali Jalil (76 not out), Simon Longfield (60) and Bilal Hussain (46) helped the visitors rack up a commanding 231-2 from their 35 overs, young spinner Toby King and Mark Harper the Peppard wicket-takers.

The hosts struggled to get going in reply, and with Harry Roberts top-scoring with 28, they were eventually dismissed for 132.