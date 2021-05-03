HENLEY had first use of the pitch away at WARGRAVE in a preseason friendly on Sunday, writes Ronnie Brock.

They opened with Roberts and Rowe and both looked composed until Roberts was dismissed leg before wicket in the fourth over.

Rowe was joined by Woods, who looked in good touch before being run out.

Brock departed shortly afterwards which brought Davidson to the wicket and, with Rowe, they formed a 100-run partnership.

Davison then fell and was quickly followed by Buckle and Jordan, which brought new recruit Searle to the crease. Rowe eventually fell for 110 and Searle for 47 as the innings ended on 254-8.

Wargrave lost their first wicket in the fifth over when Malik edged to Davison with the score on 22.

Woods then trapped Taran Sohi leg before wicket before Searle got Silva the same way. Robinson then joined Ilyas and together they piled on the runs.

Young off-spinner Searle had Ilyas caught for 82 and, with five overs left, Robinson passed 50. With eight required from the final three balls, Bowers was dismissed, leaving Robinson stranded on 68 not out.