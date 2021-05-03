Morris hits century in friendly

HENLEY prepared for the coming Home Counties Premier League campaign with a win against EALING at home on Saturday, writes Jonathan Higgins.

Ealing won the toss and elected to field and Henley openers Tom Scriven (38 runs) and Matt Rowe (37) made a solid start before departing in quick succession.

Richard Morris hit 104 off 90 balls (eight fours and four sixes), ably supported by keeper/coach Stewart Davison (58 off 53 balls). The pair put on 71 for the sixth wicket.

Following Morris’s, departure, Safi’s wristy deftness contrasted with a more brawny display from Davison to take the score to

292-7. Davison was run out off the last ball.

In reply, when Milo Wilkin departed in flamboyant style, the task seemed beyond them. Ealing had made 114 off 25 overs but the second half of the innings lost momentum.

Henley skipper Mike Roberts gave his spinners a good work out as they exerted greater control and steadily picked off the wickets, Ali Raja getting three, with a pair each for Euan Brock and Rowe and one for Euan Woods.

Harry Jordan, who had accounted for Wilkin, returned in the 50th over. Tailender Stow promptly clouted him for four only to sky the next one to Roberts in the deep and that was that, 226 all out.