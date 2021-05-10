BERKSHIRE, MID BUCKS AND CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Championship

Braywood (35) 236, Ballinger Waggoners (10) 178-6; Downley (35) 211-9, Ley Hill (8) 165-9; Holmer Green (35) 237-8, Littlewick Green (13) 216; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 221-4, Shinfield (5) 159; West Reading (37) 228-7, Great Kingshill (9) 179.

MORRANT CHILTERN AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premiership

Cadmore End (0), Coleshill (35), match forfeited by Cadmore End; Knotty Green (35) 266-4, The Lee (8) 205; Monks Risborough (35) 132-3, Hurley (3) 130-9; Penn and Tylers Green (35) 204-2, Pinkneys Green (6) 203.

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 182-7, Winchmore Hill (11)179; Holyport (80 127, Braywood (35) 130-6; Little Marlow (10) 177, Chalfont St Giles (35) 180-6; Littlewick Green (2)42, Knotty Green (35) 328-4; Ruislip Victoria (5) 79, Haprsden (35) 108.

Division 2

Hurley (5) 125, Knotty Green (35) 205-6; Denahm35)263-4, Emmbrook and Bearwood (4) 131; Phoenix Old Boys (2) 103, Holuyport (35) 107-1; Pinkneys Green (6) 146, Little Marlow (35) 109-4; The Lee (35) 126-4, Penn and Tylers Green (5) 123.

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 172 beat Twyford and Ruscombe 141 by 31 runs; Sandhurst 97-2 beat Goring 93 by eight wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall 245-9 beat Mortimer West End 129-7 by 107 runs; Welford Park 209-7 lost to Woodley 220-7 by 11 runs; Woodcote 195-8 beat Farley Hill 151 by 44 runs.

Division 1

Earley 173-9 lost to West Reading 255-7 by 82 runs; Farley Hill 2nds 220-8 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds 157 by 63 runs; Peppard Stoek Row 2nds 179-8 beat Warfield 78-6 by two wickets; Reading Lions 275-5 beat Waltham St Lawrence 274-5 by five wickets; Woodley 219-5 lost to Shinfield 220-3 by seven wickets.

Division 2 East

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds 114-8 tied with Knowl Hill 114; Mortimer 77-0 beat West Reading 4ths 76 by 10 wickets; Reading United 2nds 108 lost to Earley 271-9 by 163 runs; Shinfield 3rds 105 lost to Sandhurst 106-3 by seven wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe 2nd 219-4 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall 2nds 137-9 by 82 runs.

Division 2 West

Checkendon 292-4 beat Welford Park 2nds 82-7 by 210 runs; Falkland Development 223-9 beat Peppard Stoke Row 3rds 93 by 130 runs; Mortimer West End 2nds 155 lost to Purley 156-3 by seven wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 4ths 113-9 lost to Reading United 116-4 by six wickets; West Reading 3rds 242-7 lost to Silchewster 264-8 by 22 runs.