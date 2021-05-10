Disappointing start to season for Hurley

HURLEY lost their opening Premiership Division match of the season by seven wickets at MONKS RISBOROUGH last Saturday.

Two late drop-outs meant the visitors were only able to field 10 men so captain Yasir Gul opted to bat first.

Arshad Mahmood opened the bowling from the near end. Mahmood’s new ball partner Azram struggled with his line, but that didn’t prevent him having Kelvin Baillie caught at cover-point in the second over while chasing a wide, a dismissal that set the tone for the innings.

The highlights of a poor innings for Hurley was Mohammed Shafaqat who anchored the innings with patience and good technique for the first 27 overs until given out lbw to the returning Mahmood and Abdul Jabbar, who came in with the score on 50 and was unfortunate to have been caught close to the wicket just before the close of the innings.

Mohammed Irfan bowled Mandeep Singh in the ninth over with the score on 24 and had Ibraz Hussain caught behind in the 21st with the score on 50.

Keeper Mohammed Amjad was able to justify keeping his main strike bowler on for longer than nine overs by displaying a league regulation on his phone while Mahmood had Umar Zaman caught at slip and Yasir Gul caught at mid-wicket.

The score reached 129-6 in the 43rd over before Abbar fell at this point, and Rizwan Shah and Hassan Gul were bowled from the far end. Hurley used almost their entire allocation of overs, but a total of 130 was likely to be tricky to defend.

Zaman opened the bowling from the far end with Ramakrishna Kota, but had a luckless day with the ball. Kota bowled Subhan Ul-Haq in the eighth over with the score on 20. Shafaqat replaced Zaman and had Irfan caught by Baillie in the 11th over with the score on 40. Shafaqat also caught Mohammed Amjad off his own bowling four overs later with the score on 46.

The hosts won the match with their crisper batting, and the keeper’s dismissal brought together Hamza Khan and Intikhab Alam, who completed the run-chase with an unbeaten stand of 86 in nine overs with Shah, Hassan Gul and Mandeep unable to make much impression with the ball.

In Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds ran out winners at RUISLIP VICTORIA.

Batting first the visitors were all out for 108 before dissmissing the hosts for just 79.

HURLEY 2nds got their Division 2 campaign off to a disappointing start as they went down to an 80 run defeat at home against KNOTTY GREEN 3rds.

Josh Cole called correctly and asked the visitors to bat first. The Hurley opening pair of Joban Singh and Ollie Brunstrom swung the ball to good effect and picked up early wickets. Priyam (4) was the first to depart, misjudging a swinging delivery from Brunstrom, he pulled his bat inside the line only for the ball to clip the left-hander’s off stump.

Singh soon followed with the wicket of Sukumar, trapped in front with the score on 29. Aiden Mukherjee, making his league debut at the age of 14, produced some good deliveries but struggled to find any consistency.

Mike Butcher (55) made the most of his good fortune as a couple of catches were grassed. After 27 overs, with the score on 124-5 the innings could have gone either way. Phil Ridgeway produced a miserly spell of nine overs, 2-17 to help keep the lid on the run rate.

Knotty Green skipper Jack Patel found scoring difficult early in his innings, but hung in to share a sixth wicket partnership of 81 with Butcher, enabling his side to finish their innings on 205-6.

The Hurley reply suffered an early setback when Jono Patrick slapped a full toss to gully where Sukumar held on to a sharp chance.

Clive Williams (12) and Cole set about rebuilding the innings and had got Hurley up with the required rate before Williams hit the ball straight to a fielder and set off for a non-existent single and was sent back by his partner, finding himself well short of his ground.

Cole (35) was the beneficiary of a couple of missed chances as several catches were put down. Unfortunately for Hurley the middle order of Ridgeway, Akash Singh, Walton and Liam Cole could only manage five runs between them, with all of those being scored by Ridgeway.

From 58-2, they collapsed to 60-6 and there was no way back. Joban Singh made a blistering 52 from 36 deliveries, interrupted by a spell on the side lines after a blow to the head.

A last wicket partnership of 27 between Joban and Brunstrom ensured that Hurley picked up a couple of batting points.