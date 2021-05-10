Easton and Tegg pile on the runs for Kidmore End

KIDMORE END ran out comfortable winners in their final friendly fixture before this weekend’s Thames Valley Premier Legaue campaign gets underway as they defeated FLEET by 69 runs.

In cool conditions Kidmore lost the toss and were put into bat.

Openers Manpreet Singh and Jake Easton got their side off to a rapid start. Together they put on 52 for the first wicket. The partnership was only broken when Singh top edged a short ball from spin bowler Gilbert. He was caught for 29 from 40 balls.

The second wicket pairing of Easton and Tegg ran smartly between the wickets, which drew the fielders in close. Once they had got their eyes in, the attacking shots came out.

Easton struck a number of sixes over extra cover whilst Tegg pulled the ball with aplomb. Their partnership was an incredible 218 in just over 30 overs.

Easton was the first out for 124 from 121 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes. Tegg fell just short of his century as he was bowled for 98 by a yorker from Muir. Tegg’s 98 came from a meagre 85 balls and he struck 11 fours and four sixes. Leach and ul Wahab batted out the last couple of overs, with ul Wahab hitting a six in the last over, and Kidmore End finished on a 293-3 from 40 overs.

Gothoskar and Frost opened the bowling with the first couple of overs taking the bowlers a bit of time to settle into the undulations of the pitch, but once they settled in the Fleet side were strangled.

There were two half centuries in the Fleet innings but at rates nowhere near high enough to keep up with the required rate. Chibb was once again the pick of the bowlers picking up two wickets and bowling with an economy rate of less than four an over.

The fielders stuck to the task well, but once Gilbert was dismissed by Philimore the match was as good as won.

The CHECKENDON Sunday side were firing on all cylinders in their 35 over friendly at SULHAMSTEAD AND UFTON. Opening bowlers Alan Poddiski and Mudict Sherma restricted the home side to seven runs in the first eight overs and seven of the nine bowlers used took wickets as Sulhamstead struggled to reach 124 all out in the last overs.

Matt Kamish made a determined 48 for the home team but Checkendon were also sharp in the field with wicketkeeper Matt Helsop outstanding.

Tommy Ellis led the reply with 53 in 60 balls and shared an opening partnership of 53 with Jake Jackson as Checkendon ran out winners by seven wickets in just 23 overs.

HAMBLEDEN ran out 33-run winners in their home match with DOWNLEY on Sunday.

Home captain Nick Arnold won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Phil Rosier and Dan Reading accumulated runs at five per over from the bowling of Joe Holmes (8-1-41-3) and Rehaan Vats (7-0-23-2) until Reading was caught at mid-off on 22, to give Holmes his first wicket.

In the next over Vats had Rosier caught at gully by Bill Powell on 11. Rafe Dickie and Sam Francis steadied the team again hitting a partnership of 43. Francis fell to Sharaz Ali (6-0-34-2) on nine, caught at square leg.

Chris Sanders joined Dickie only to be bowled on 0 by Sharaz Ali. With the score now 91-4 off 18 overs, David Saint came to the crease, and he and Dickie began to build a big total, reaching a partnership of 92 in 12 overs.

Dickie was finally caught behind by keeper Ben Hughes on 91, off Joe Holmes.

James Grant and Ary Paul were bowled on 0 by Holmes and run out on 0 respectively, and with Saint being given out lbw on 29 off the bowling of Powell (2-0-2-1), Hambleden now stood on 195-8 with three overs remaining.

For Downley, Graeme Aitken (6-0-30-0), Aman Ali (4-0-19-0) and Jim Holmes (5-0-26-0) bowled without reward. In the final four overs, Arnold added two before being caught by Hughes off Vats, Paul Richards added another two before Francis Braganza bowled him and Graham Jackson hit one boundary to finish on four not out, Hambleden’s innings ending on 206 all out.

Hambleden’s opening bowlers, Grant (8-0-30-2) and Paul (8-1-38-5), soon took the wickets of Braganza (lbw to Paul) for one, Powell and Awais Ali both for 0 (both bowled by Grant).

Hughes joined Birkett and they began a big partnership. The run rate was slow until after the drinks break when both batsmen began hitting big: Birkett retired hurt on 49 and Hughes went on to hit 103 before he was bowled by Paul.

Downley had a target of a further 45 runs to win with five wickets in hand. Sanders (8-1-40-0) and Rosier (4-0-40-0) had bowled without reward, but the match now turned in Hambleden’s favour with Paul taking the wickets of Jim Holmes, bowled for one, Sharaz Ali, caught Richards for 0, and Aman Ali, bowled for 0, consecutively for a hat-trick and his first ever fifer. Dickie (5-0-20-1) bowled Joe Holmes out for seven and Reading completed Downley’s innings by bowling Vats on one with his second ball. Downley finished on 173 all out, off under 34 overs.

Teenager Will Wakelam (54 not out) made his first half-century of the season and Mark Lambert struck a quick-fire unbeaten 36, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS went down by seven wickets in their derby with GREYS GREEN on Sunday.

Another youngster, Toby King (2-38), was the stand-out bowler as Maharajahs tried to defend their total of 158-4 in 35 overs, but a strong Greys side were never in trouble and eased to a comfortable victory with Bhanu top scoring with 60 not out.

HURLEY drew their friendly fixture with neighbours PINKNEYS GREEN on Sunday in a match that saw the hosts field four players under the age of 17 who all made valuable contributions.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring a competitive 246-6 declared, mainly thanks to an almost flawless 101 from Ben Purchese. Hurley’s Hamzah Zaman made an early breakthrough having James Hemmings aught at point by George Crowe.

A 73-run partnership between Purchese and Chris Heyes in only 10 overs helped Pinkneys to a healthy position. George Crowe was rewarded for some tidy swing bowling with the wickets of Heyes, caught by Josh Cole and Khush Chamdal, bowled. Both the Drew brothers also picked up wickets, with Liam Cole taking the coolest of catches at long on to dismiss Chris Adams.

The Hurley reply almost got off to a disastrous start as Shoaib Kayani mishit the first delivery only to see the ball fall safely between fielders. After this reprieve Kayani (59) and Mike Cole (71) put Hurley in a commanding position with an opening partnership of 142 in 22 overs, with 106 required from the last 20 overs.

The first over after the drinks break saw Cole fall to a tired shot off Charles Berger.

Chris Heyes (7-22) plied his trade from the Shepherds Lane end and proceeded to dispatch Hurley batsmen quickly. The loss of three wickets in an over put the brakes on the Hurley run rate and by the time Henry and Noah Drew departed to consecutive deliveries 47 were required off 31 deliveries and the only realistic option for Hurley was to hold out for a draw.

Mike Walton (one not out) survived the hat-trick ball and together with Liam Cole (two not out) played out the last five overs without alarm with Cole solid against the pace of Will Heyes.