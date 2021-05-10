Big-hitting Harris helps side progress

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
A STUNNING blitz from Scott Harris helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS tame READING LIONS and move into the quarter-finals of the Berkshire League Twenty20 Cup with a 57-run success.
The hosts went off like the clappers as Jason Vaughan-Davies (56 from 29 balls) and Daniel Watts (44 off 35) took the score to 90-1 after just nine overs, and despite a minor wobble which left Unicorns on
118-3 after 13, Harris then got to work.
He smashed 11 boundaries and a maximum in his 32-ball unbeaten 85, and with Hamish Scott’s extraordinary running also on show, Unicorns took 100 runs from the final 42 balls to post an intimidating
218-3.
The Lions’ reply started terribly as Satheech Elaganathan (3-30) reduced them to 22-3 after four overs, albeit Shiva Aruna (51) and Keerthi Prakash (40) led something of a fightback by putting on 76 for the fourth wicket.
However, following their departure there was little chance of the Lions roaring to victory, and with Scott (3-26) showing his usual quality at the death, the
visitors could only reach 161-9.
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say