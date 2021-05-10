Lamsdale shines with bat and ball

UNDER 14 Connor Lamsdale starred with bat and ball as his maiden league century helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW ease past visitors SHINFIELD by 62 runs in their opening Berks, Chilterns and Mid Bucks League Championship clash last Saturday.

Fellow youngster Kyle Tappan helped add 58 for the first wicket, but the game hung in the balance as Aron Pothapragada (2-33) reduced the hosts to 128-4.

However, Lamsdale’s fine knock ended with him on an unbeaten 106, and with Scott Harris adding a brisk 56 not out, Peppard totalled 221-4 in their 45 overs.

The hosts made a perfect start to the reply as a typically sharp bit of keeping from Michael Chard saw Rohan Garg stumped for a duck off the bowling of Sam Fooks.

Naveed Nasser and Muhammed Hafeez took the score onto 52 before another of the hosts’ talented teenagers, Owen Ravden, had the former caught at long on by Mark Price.

Ravden (2-26) then removed skipper Anuraag Shukla cheaply, and with Lamsdale accounting for Michael Page, Shinfield had slipped to 76-4.

Hafeez eventually departed for 51 to all but confirm the destination of the result, and with Lamsdale going on to finish with 4-52 and Harris with 2-15, the visitors were dismissed for 159.