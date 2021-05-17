Chappell wraps up opening day victory

SEVERAL fixtures were played out on the opening day of the season last Saturday despite the wet weather forcing the majority of matches to be abandoned.

In Division 4A hosts WARGRAVE 2nds got their campaign off to a winning start as they defeated visitors MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 2nds by nine wickets.

Batting first the visitors put on 139-9 with Mandip Sohi and Alex Hands both taking three wickets each for the hosts. In reply, Wargrave raced to 143-1 in just 14 overs with Luke Taylor top scoring with 54 not out.

HENLEY 3rds got their Division 5B campaign off to a winning start at BINFIELD 2nds.

Henley were asked to bat first with opener Ajmal Safi taking the game to the bowling side, impressing with 55 runs from 48 balls.

Rob Kenworthy provided the anchor to the Henley innings with an assured 58 runs, taking advantage of any errant bowling.

Prakash Gurung, scoring freely, lost his wicket following a calamitous run out, taking the fall after a misjudged call. Mia Rogers, on her Henley debut, looked assured but fell looking to attack the Binfield spin.

Tom Burford, also on debut, and Adam Lubbock looked to accelerate the Henley score at the back end of the innings. Lubbock hit 59 not out from 35 deliveries, his power hitting in the last over proving vital leaving Henley on 242-7 after a reduced 40 overs.

With a shortage of seam bowling, captain Andy Chappell decided to open up with the spin of Chanula Wickramaratna. This decision took time to come into effect with Wickramaratna picking up his first wicket in the seventh over after early Binfield pressure. Abdul Safi gathered the second in the next over.

The part-time spin of Lubbock was introduced, quickly getting through overs and controlling the rate were the tasks set. Cue a long hop being smashed to Burford at square leg, taking the catch at the second attempt whilst on the floor.

Lubbock took his second wicket, assisted with a fine catch at deep mid-wicket. The middle order of Binfield looked to up the run rate, taking the senior bowlers Chappell and Wickramaratna on with aggressive ball striking.

The skipper and Wickramaratna eventually clinched the game for Henley. A double wicket maiden for Wickramaratna in his final over left Chappell to clean up the tail-end with two wickets in two balls to secure victory.