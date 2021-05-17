Berkshire lose out

BERKSHIRE lost to OXFORDHSIRE by three wickets in a friendly match dominated by spin bowling at Challow and Childrey on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

Put in to bat on a greenish wicket, Berkshire made a steady start, reaching 31, only to lose three wickets for the addition of one run, including that of Archie Carter, whose 22 was to prove the team’s highest score of their innings.

The next highest was skipper Richard Morris with 18, while Euan Woods and Andy Rishton both contributed 14 runs and Luke Beaven was left unbeaten on 13 after he had helped raise the total from 89-8 to 123 all out in the 45th over.

The chief destroyer was spinner Joe Thomas who returned excellent figures of 5-22 from his 10 overs.

Berkshire also relied heavily on spin, but they were unable to prevent Oxon from getting off to a flying start with Tom Cosford racing to 54 off 39 balls with four sixes, including three in an over from Woods.

But Berks stuck doggedly to their task and, with Chris Peploe taking a return catch off his own bowling to end Cosford’s innings for 66, they sent their hosts tumbling from 81-0 to 108-5.

Max Uttley ripped through the middle order, taking 4-24, but despite wickets for Peploe (2-26) and Woods (1-21) Oxon reached 125-7 with skipper Jon Cater (17 not out) guiding his side home in the 37th over.