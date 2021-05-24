Villagers record win

WARGRAVE got their Home Counties Division 2 campaign up and running with a nine wicket home win against BURNHAM at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

The visitors batted first and posted 204-6 off their 50 overs with opener Rahim Akhtar top scoring with 68 while John Child returned figures of 4-33 for the home side. Rain then stopped play and Wargrave were set a revised target of 86 runs needed from 20 overs to win the match.

The home side reached the required target in 16 overs with the loss of just one wicket, that of Sam Warren for 39 off 38 deliveries. Fellow opener Imran Malik hit 28 runs from 55 balls fased whilst number three batsman Rhys Lewis hit two runs from four deliveries.