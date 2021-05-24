Wet weather wins the day as fixtures are abandoned

YOUNGSTER Connor Lamsdale again starred for PEPPARD STOKE ROW, but their Championship Division game at LEY HILL was ultimately abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

U14 Lamsdale backed up his opening-day century against Shinfield with another fine knock of 76, and aided by free-flowing innings in the middle order from Jason Vaughan-Davies (36 from 21 balls) and Scott Harris (30 not out from 17), Peppard were able to amass a competitive 212-5 from their 35 overs.

The home side made a fast start in reaching 60-0 after 10 overs in reply, but the rain swept in forcing a second consecutive week without a result for Peppard, who sit third in the table following a weather-interrupted start to the season.

In Division 1 of the Berkshire League, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ game at SHINFIELD 2nds was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while the same fate befell PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds at home to WEST READING 3rds in Division 2 West.

In Chiltern Division 2, HARPSDEN 2nds home game with EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD was also eventually abandoned after the match had started.

The visitors reached 187-8 from 41 overs before rain stopped play and the match was abandoned.

Cobb (93) and Narroway (40) put on 93 for the fourth wicket, before Narroway was run out while James Brooks (3-50) and Rod Birkett (2-16) were the pick of the Harpsden bowlers.