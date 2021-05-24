Knock out blow for Peppard Stoke Row

PEPPARD STOKE ROW exited the National Village Cup in heart-breaking fashion as they were beaten 1-0 in a bowl-off at BINFIELD on Sunday.

Having had the initial fixture called off at Peppard Common the previous Sunday, visitors Peppard made an encouraging start after winning the toss and early wickets from Scott Harris and Hamish Scott had Binfield in trouble on 13-2.

Ex-Berkshire all-rounder Tom Andrews and Chris Morgan steadied the ship to lead their side to 55-2 after 14 overs, but then the rain arrived.

With no chance of the required overs being completed, the sides were forced into a bowl-off where all 11 players from each team would have one delivery at an unguarded wicket.

Peppard went first but fell behind when Binfield’s second operator, Ian Goddard, hit the target while the next 17 players all missed to allow the home side to progress.