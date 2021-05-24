Safi’s first ton for club in vain as Bracknell triumph

CHARLIE HOMEWOOD hit a century as HENLEY 2nds finally got their Division 2A campaign underway and off to a winning start in a rain affected match at KEW last Saturday.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 263 with Homewood top scoring with 109 while Ben Purchese and Oliver Buckle hit 34 and 33 respectively.

In reply Kew closed their innings on 97-9 with Felix Watson-Smyth taking 4-23 to give the visitors a 179 victory by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

In Division 4A WARGRAVE 2nds ran out four-wicket winners at THEALE AND TILEHURST.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 95 with Oliver Newton taking 3-25.

In reply, Kieran Lall top scored with 33 not out as Wargrave reached 97-6 off 23.2 overs.

HARPSDEN’S Division 4B clash at MARLOW 2nds was abandoned after 29 overs with the home side on 85-5.

In Division 5B, HENLEY 3rds went down to a six wicket defeat at Nettlebed against BRACKNELL in a rain affected match that used the average run rate method.

The hosts were asked to bat first on a difficult track. Ajmal Safi didn’t look to play for the difficult conditions, with his confident aggressive stroke play, bar two half chances for Bracknell he looked in no trouble.

Safi did not have a long term partner at the crease, with opener Kenworthy, Tom Burford and Hari Radakrishnan all adding contributions to the total. But it was Safi who hit 122, with his first century for Henley, which led the hosts to a total of 212.

Captain Andy Chappell took a wicket in his first over to immediately put Henley on the front foot. His pressure led to another wicket in his fourth over.

The third wicket partnership for Bracknell proved to be with some powerful hitting, especially taking advantage of spinner Ramamurthy.

On his return from injury Sean Taylor took two further wickets for Henley. With these breaking up the partnership, Henley were on the front foot, with George Laslett and Chappell back in the attack the required run rate was on the rise.

A hail storm meant that Henley could not push Bracknell below their target on the adjusted run rate. With the ground no longer playable, the opposition were three runs ahead of the target required at the end of the 33rd over.

In Division 6A, WARGRAVE 3rds ran out nine wicket winners at home against HIGH WYCOBME 4ths.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 95 with Mark Richards taking 6-17. In reply, the hosts raced to 96-1 in just 12 overs with Charlie Moss top scoring with 46. Mike Salmon top scored with 60 as KIDMORE END 2nds lost by four wickets against WOKINGHAM 4ths at Gallowstree Common in a ran affected Division 7A match.

The home side, batting first, put on 153-6 before the visitors, who had been set a reduced target of 123, eased to 125-6 in just over 19 overs. Assad Ulhaq returned figures of 3-22 for the home side.

In Division 9A, KIDMORE END 3rds ran out five wicket winners at NPL 3rds.

The home side, batting first, put on 158-7 with Jonny Abbott returning figures of 4-18.

In reply Kidmore End put on 161-5 with Callum Driscoll top scoring with 55.

KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a five wicket defeat at home against BINFIELD 4ths in their Division 10A clash.

Batting first the home side were bowled out for 94 with George Batty top scoring with 30. In reply Binfield put on 97-5 in 27 overs to win the match.