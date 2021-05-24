Skipper hits half century as side cruise past Thame

ON a day which had threatened to be a complete washout, HENLEY managed to complete a dominant victory over THAME TOWN last Saturday.

Early morning drizzle and a damp outfield made for a late start and it was certainly a toss to win and put the opposition in to bat. The luck of the coin fell to Henley who opted to field, with Thame’s innings reduced to 44 overs.

Skipper Mike Beard and Oliver Burland made a solid start and, despite several close lbw calls, took the visitors to 41 off the first 12 overs. Then Beard was clean bowled by Harry Jordan who then accounted for Burland caught behind and Callum Russell, snaffled at point by a diving Euan Brock to make it 63-3.

By now, spin was operating in tandem with Jordan’s seam, and apart from the odd six by Sutcliffe into Matson Drive, runs were not easy to come by.

Adams fell to Raja, caught at slip, whilst Matt Rowe dismissed Sutcliffe with a tempter which the latter meant to leather into Matson Drive for a third time, only to under-hit it to a waiting Raja on the long-on boundary. The plan had worked and Thame’s big gun was back in the hutch.

Thompson apart, dealing almost exclusively in singles, the rest of the innings gradually came unstuck. Mushtaq was lbw to Simon Wheeler, skipper Mike Roberts took a sharp catch at cover to remove Jeffcock off Rowe who did likewise for Wheeler to remove Burrows, whilst a bullet-like throw at the stumps by Roberts left a diving Andrew Russell short of his ground.

A few more overs meandered by as Thompson and Rooney swapped singles before Thame subsided on 126 all out in the 43rd over, Rooney skying a Euan Woods delivery to wide midwicket and the safe hands of Brock.

A further light shower intervened, reducing Henley’s overs to 39 and the target to 119.

Rooney’s first over was a struggle with 10 runs coming off it including five wides, but things were rather muted until the eighth over when Roberts hammered Jeffcock for four and then casually dispatched him over the midwicket boundary for six.

Despite the loss of Rowe, well caught low down at slip by Beard off a good ball, that set the tone for the rest of the innings as Woods now combined with his skipper to produce some exhibition batting.

Woods fashioned an array of highly effective shots while Roberts brought up his 50 off a full toss from Mushtaq whose second and last over went for 19 (Roberts four, one, Woods four, nought, four six). Two overs later (the 23rd) it was all over with nine wickets and 16 overs to spare. These were valuable points for the hosts on a day when only one other Home Counties Premier League Division 1 match was completed which saw Datchet, lose at High Wycombe.

There may be greater challenges this summer, but this was a promising display from Henley. All the moving parts worked, the bowling unit did its job, the fielding was sharp and the batting dominant.

• HENLEY’S Sunday ECB National KO match at home against High Wycombe was abandoned in torrential rain with the visitors on 70-3 in the 19th over (of 40), having won the toss and elected to bat. A new date for the fixture is to be arranged.