Peppard Stoke Row slip to first league defeat of campaign

PEPPARD STOKE ROW slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season as they went down by 79 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis system at WEST READING last Saturday.

Having won the toss at a damp Scours Lane, Peppard were unable to make the early inroads they had hoped to, albeit the West Reading scoring rate was initially under control.

Home skipper Adam Davidson was the first batsman to fall as he was caught by Owen Simmons off the bowling of Alfie Clifton with the score on 34, and with Dan Hayden (1-16 off nine overs) accounting for Usman Tariq and Kazam Kamal (42) run out, the hosts were 83-3.

Hasan Arif (47) and Hasnain Jamil (43) wrestled the advantage back to the home side, and despite Clifton (2-58) picking up a second wicket, West Reading reached 197-5 before rain halted proceedings after 43 of the scheduled 45 overs.

This meant Peppard required 209 to secure a second success of the rain-interrupted season, but they suffered a double early setback as Daniel Watts and skipper Max Baker-Smith were dismissed.

Jason Vaughan-Davies (41) and Dan Hayden steadied the ship and led the visitors to 80-2, but a calamitous collapse saw both of them depart, Matt Vines adjudged lbw and Scott Harris stumped as four wickets fell for just nine runs.

Simmons and Clifton tried to rally, but it came to no avail as Hafeez Ul-Wahab (3-22) and Atiq Javed (3-34) used the conditions to good use as Peppard were eventually all out for 129.

In Division 1 of the Berkshire League, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ home game against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD 2nds was abandoned without a ball being bowled with both of the hosts’ grounds unplayable.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds suffered the same fate at MORTIMER WEST END 2nds in Division 2 West.