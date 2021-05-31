Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Harris stars with bat and ball for Unicorns

SCOTT Harris starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS dodged the rain to secure a 31-run victory at CHILTERN CRUSADERS on Sunday.

Unicorns won the toss at a dry Beaconsfield CC and chose to bat, father-and-son duo Andy and Daniel Watts sharing a useful opening stand until the latter was run out via a direct hit.

The elder Watts retired on 63 before Harris added a quickfire 54 from 38 balls, and thanks to their efforts and useful cameos from Adam Lotery and Steve Rumble, the Unicorns totalled 186-7 in their 30 overs.

It was Rumble who made a useful early breakthrough with a run out in the hosts’ reply, before his son Ben and Satheech Elaganathan also picked up a wicket apiece.

U15s Tom Wilkinson and Tom Lotery both bowled well to turn the screw on the home side, and with Harris (4-24) and the returning Elaganathan (3-26) bowling well at the death, the Crusaders were dismissed for 155 with seven balls of their innings remaining.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33