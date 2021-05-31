Harris stars with bat and ball for Unicorns

SCOTT Harris starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS dodged the rain to secure a 31-run victory at CHILTERN CRUSADERS on Sunday.

Unicorns won the toss at a dry Beaconsfield CC and chose to bat, father-and-son duo Andy and Daniel Watts sharing a useful opening stand until the latter was run out via a direct hit.

The elder Watts retired on 63 before Harris added a quickfire 54 from 38 balls, and thanks to their efforts and useful cameos from Adam Lotery and Steve Rumble, the Unicorns totalled 186-7 in their 30 overs.

It was Rumble who made a useful early breakthrough with a run out in the hosts’ reply, before his son Ben and Satheech Elaganathan also picked up a wicket apiece.

U15s Tom Wilkinson and Tom Lotery both bowled well to turn the screw on the home side, and with Harris (4-24) and the returning Elaganathan (3-26) bowling well at the death, the Crusaders were dismissed for 155 with seven balls of their innings remaining.