Paul hits winning runs for Hambleden

HAMBLEDEN ran out winners by five wickets in their annual fixture with visitors WEST WYCOMBE on Sunday.

Wycombe captain Ryan Parrett won the toss and chose to bat. Opening bowlers Ary Paul and James Grant kept a tight rein on the run rate, with Grant conceding just 12 runs from his seven overs, and dismissing both opening batsmen in consecutive deliveries, Biffa caught by Rosier at mid-on for 11, and bowling Goodchild on three.

Parrett and partner Dave Jones set about building a partnership which lasted 18 overs, totalling 121, until Adam Richards bowled Jones on 68. Urfan came to the crease and hit a four with his first ball, only to sky one two balls later, towards short mid-off which keeper Paul Richards had time to get beneath and hold.

Parrett was now joined by Richard Spoone and the pair took the score to 174 in the next five overs. Phil Rosier bowled without reward before Hambleden captain Nick Arnold brought himself on and dismissed Spoone lbw for eight, with his third delivery in what turned out to be a wicket maiden.

In the penultimate over Sanders bowled Ben Woolhams for eight. Ramzan joined Parrett, who by this point had achieved his century and the pair saw out the last 10 balls, finishing on four and 114 respectively, and setting a target of 228 for Hambleden to chase.

Hambleden openers Rosier and Sanders attacked the West Wycombe bowlers Alex Head and Alexis Jackson-Wagner with gusto, until Sanders was caught on eight by Ramzan at slip in the fifth over.

Debutante Andrew Hoskin joined Rosier and the pair put on a further 45 runs in the next seven overs before Rosier was caught on 39 by Biffa off the bowling of Mike Hoyle.

Another debutante Martin Calder now joined Hoskins. After a shaky first few balls, the pair went on to hit a partnership of 121, which ended with Hoskin being given out lbw on 61 off the bowling of Jackson-Wagner.

Jones caught Calder on 65 off his own bowling. Two deliveries later Jones bowled David Saint on nine. With eight overs left Hambleden were on 198-5, requiring 31 to win.

Adam Richards and Ary Paul calmly set about reaching the target, Richards finishing on 28 not out and Paul finishing on four not out after hitting the winning runs.