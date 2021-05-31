Big-hitting Dalrymple does the damage

IN yet another weather affected match on Sunday, HENLEY saw off the challenge of HIGH WYCOMBE and progressed to the next round of the ECB National Knock-Out competition, writes Jonathan Higgins.

Both sides were depleted by the call of county cricket, but were evenly matched with just two first team regulars apiece, including the captains, and a mix of second and third XI players.

In chilly, blustery conditions with rain never far away, it was a toss to win and ask the opposition to bat. Henley skipper Mike Roberts duly obliged on both counts as the game was shortened to 20 overs apiece following a delayed start.

Jaylan Crockett and Ben Purchese led the way with the ball and though the former took some tap in his second over, both bowlers kept a lid on things such that after six overs, Wycombe were just 29 runs to the good.

This set the tone for an innings which trundled along at that rate of scoring without ever going up through the gears. Despite a couple of sixes, skipper Dan Marles (35) was unable to up the tempo and after he and surviving opener Leckie (34) fell to Adam Searle, Wycombe offered little with the bat, the bowlers kept it tight and wickets fell regularly, leaving Henley needing 120 to win.

After a muted first over and the loss of Liam Hilditch, the fireworks started as Matt Dalrymple set about the bowling, landing some huge blows for a 28 ball 53 (seven fours and three sixes) that knocked the stuffing out of Wycombe and left them chasing the game. Pick of the bunch was a six that landed on the reverse pitch of the pavilion roof with a loud crash.

With 38 runs to the good after just three overs, Henley were always way ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis score and, as the rain set in at mid distance, in no danger of losing had there been a premature end. Johnny Connell (18), Nathan Hopkins (15) and Ben Purchese (18 not out) all chipped in to good effect and it was all over (121-5) with four overs to spare.

Henley will play the winners of Aston Rowant versus Banbury on June 6.