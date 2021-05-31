Berkshire retain cup

TWO Henley players made half-centuries as BERKSHIRE retained the Marlborough Cup with a

91-run win against WILTSHIRE by way of the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected game at Thatcham on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

Following a delayed start and the match was reduced to 40 overs a side.

Having been put in to bat, Berkshire posted a useful total of 216-8, with openers Archie Carter and Savin Perera making 33 and 25 respectively in a stand of 64 before Tom Scriven and Henley team-mate Richard Morris added 100 from 96 balls. Morris made 58 from 53 balls while Scriven scored 54 from 58.

In reply, Wiltshire were never in the hunt, slumping from 32-1 to 87-8 before finishing on 98-8 after 28 overs with seven wickets falling to spinners and the other to a run-out. Chris Peploe claimed 3-20 off eight overs, Henley’s Euan Woods 2-27, Luke Beaven 1-25 and Max Uttley 1-0.