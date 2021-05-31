Henley excel with ball to move top of the table

THE wet weather took its toll on league fixtures once again last Saturday with numerous matches abandoned or cancelled and many of those that did take place being reduced in overs.

In Division 2A, hosts HENLEY 2nds ran out eight wicket winners against CHESHAM 2nds using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 160. In reply Ben Purchesse hit 55 whilst Charlie Homewood scored 46 not out as Henley reached their reduced target of 122 in 29.5 overs.

WARGRAVE 2nds ran out 132 run winners in their home Division 4A clash with NEWBURY 2nds.

Batting first Kieran Lall top scored with 67 not out to help the hosts put on 223-6 from their 45 overs. In reply Newbury were bowled out for 91 runs.

HENLEY 3rds moved to the top of Division 5B in a reduced overs match at BOYNE HILL as the visitors triumphed by eight wickets. Henley won the crucial toss band put Boyne Hill into bat first.

Visiting skipper Andy Chappell and Abdul Safi found runs hard to come by on a testing track for the batsmen.

Frustrated by the lack of runs, opener Morgan fell to the trap set, caught on the long on boundary from the bowling of Safi.

A short rain delay left Boyne Hill on 45-1. Returning to the field, the Boyne Hill collapse begun as Chanula Wickramaratna started the demise, an lbw hitting Khan on the full in front of middle.

On debut, Myren Gericke bowled impressively, his outswing caused the opposition all kinds of trouble, his nine overs claiming three wickets for the cost of eight runs. The highlight of his spell was a ball pitching on middle, clipping the top of off stump.

At the other end Conor Quinn (3-8) took over from Wickramaratna, claiming his first scalps in senior cricket. Wickramaratna returned to the attack to finish off the Boyne Hill innings, for a total of 90.

Due to the inclement conditions, Henley’s target was reduced to 77 on the average run rate ruling.

Openers Safi and Kenworthy found runs hard to come by, but stuck to their task and never let Boyne Hill get onto the front foot. Both openers eventually fell with Safi hitting his own wicket, slipping on the damp pitch.

It was left to Sam Ranger to take any hope from Boyne Hill as his fluent shot making was ably assisted by Radhakrishnan, the last 40 runs of the chase coming in quick time to secure victory.

In Division 10A KIDMORE END 4ths defeated BRADFIELD 3rds by three wickets.

Batting first Bradfield found scoring runs hard to come by as they closed their innings on 109-8 with Assad Ulhaq taking 5-20.

In reply Kidmore End reached their target of 110-7 to win the match in 38.4 overs.