Sedgwick’s innings helps Pandas progress

A SENSATIONAL innings from U17 Oliver Sedgwick led PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS into the semi-finals of the Berkshire League Twenty20 Cup following a 78-run success at home against SHINFIELD on Friday night.

A useful opening stand from Jason Vaughan-Davies and Kyle Tappan gave the hosts a steady platform after they won the toss in a game reduced to 18 overs before a ball was bowled due to the inclement weather.

However, a middle-order collapse left them in some trouble on 78-4 after 12 overs, only for Sedgwick (57 from 20 balls) and Scott Harris (33) to lead a stunning counter-attack which led their side to a competitive 167-6.

The Shinfield reply never got going as young spinner Connor Lamsdale (1-11 off four) and Satheech Elaganathan (2-26) tied the visitors down in the early stages.

Matt Syddall (2-13) continued to turn the screw for Pandas, and Shinfield could only limp to 89-6 at the end of their innings. Teenager Daniel Watts struck his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS century as his side overcame ELMHURST by 138 runs on bank holiday Monday.

Having won the toss, Watts and Rob Simmons (36) made hay early on before James Watts also added 23 to put Pandas in command.

Yet it was Daniel Watts who stole the show in keeping the ball predominantly on the floor to record his century.

Watts was eventually dismissed for 114 from 90 deliveries and with Richard Ashton retiring with a half century, Peppard Stoke Row Pandas ended their allotted 40 overs with the score on 255-3.

Following Watts’ lead, it was another of Pandas young guns, U15 Nick Murdoch, who made early inroads with a fine spell of 3-23 to leave the visitors on the back foot.

Another 14-year-old, off-spinner Toby King, then showcased good control in taking 2-13 in his eight overs before debutant Carlos De Lima helped himself to a three-fer as Elmhurst were dismissed for 117.