Knox hits winning runs to keep side top of the table

WOODCOTE’S fine start to the season continued with a five-wicket win against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

Woodcote captain James Worsfold won the toss, elected to field and then ripped the heart out of the visitors’ innings with 6-29 in an eight-over spell.

Worsfold was assisted by tight bowling from Connor Mattimore (2-17), Ryan Van Heerden (1-17) and Mark Pearson (1-23).

Paul Knox held two good catches and Ryan Lennard was in fine form behind the stumps (one stumped, one caught). Crowthorne were all-out for 125 in under 36 overs. Woodcote’s openers, Lennard (47) and Jez Mayo (41), put on 92 for the first wicket and after a middl-order collapse, Knox (25 not out) saw Woodcote over the winning line.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING lost out by 152 runs against WOODLEY.

Woodley put on 22-9 from their 40 overs before Goring were bowled out for 70.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds came a cropper in their derby at READING LIONS as they went down by seven wickets in Division 1.

On a testing wicket, Matt Vines top scored with 24 as Peppard totalled 123-8 in their 40 overs, Param Palanisamy the pick of the hosts’ attack with 3-22. Roy Hayden claimed a wicket in the reply to move to 970 league victims and an unbeaten 51 from Keerthi Prakash led the Lions home with 48 balls to spare.

Mick Chard took his first five-wicket haul in seven years for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds, but they were edged out by one wicket at home to PURLEY 3rds in Division 2 West.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, the experienced Hugh Asquith (57) and Pradeep Kumar (52) steadied the ship and allowed the home side to post a competitive 189-5 in their 40 overs.

An early wicket apiece from James Rowson and U15 Nick Murdoch had the Potters on the ropes, but Anwar Subhani’s 42 dragged them back into the contest. However, Chard then got to work with a fine spell of 5-28 to put his side in command, only for a brilliant innings of 71 from Kieran Bartlett and some solid nerves from the tail allowing Purley to get over the line with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON ran out 109 run winners against THEALE AND TILEHURST 4ths.

Batting first the host lost thier first two wickets for 30 but John Acland-Hood with 82 in only 77 balls and Jim Warren (81 in 83) put on 156 for the third wicket. Powerful hitting from Sathina Jobe took the total to 276-5 in 40 overs.

The visiting batsmen acquitted themselves well in response but consistent bowling and some sharp fielding, including two run outs, saw Checkendon triumph.