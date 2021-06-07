Villagers record double win against The Lee

FOLLOWING four weeks without a fixture, HURLEY finally got their Premiership season underway with victory at THE LEE last Saturday.

Hurley batted first and were bowled out for 212 with Ian Dawkins top scoring with 56 runs while Aman Singh chipped in with 35.

In reply, The Lee were bowled out for just 41 with Hassan Gul taking the final wicket. Ankush Sharma took 4-10 and Fayyaz Kayani 3-17 as Hurley ran out emphatic winners.

In Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds defeated CHALFONT ST GILES 2nds comprehensively running out as eight wicket winners and using just less than half of their allotted 45 overs.

Harpsden’s skipper for the day, Duncan Verry, won the toss and put Chalfont into bat on what looked to be a good track and the visitors got off to a fast start being 20-0 off the first three overs.

The opening bowling pair of Tom Dawson and Rod Birkett applied the brakes whilst also taking wickets and after both bowlers had finished their maximum allowable nine overs, Chalfont St Giles were 45-4 off 18 overs. Birkett finished with 4-28 off his nine overs.

Wickets were then shared around with Joe Cooper being unlucky to finish wicketless, until Verry polished off the tail, ending with 3-6 as the visitors were 109 all out.

When Mark Cooper succumbed to Ayres and Peter Greenham was well caught for eight, Harpsden were in a precarious position of

26-2, but with Verry playing a fine anchor role, it was always going to be difficult for the visitors.

Mrinal Madina joined Verry and proceeded to hit two drives for four in his first four balls.

Madina then survived a straightforward chance at slip but after that he worked his way into his innings and then proceeded to dispatch the Chalfont bowlers to all corners.

His 63 not out included three sixes and his unbeaten 84 run partnership with Verry took only just over 10 overs as Harpsden reached 10-2 in 22 overs.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds ran out five wicket winners at home against THE LEE 2nds.

After three weeks of no cricket due to the recent wet weather, the sun finally shone at Shepherds Lane as the game turned out to be an exciting affair, going down to the last over with all three results still possible.

The home side won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Batting first The Lee put on 184-9 with Nigel Haines returning figures of 3-30.

In reply Naeem Akhtar top scored with 63 as the hosts reached 185-5.