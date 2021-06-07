Woods in fine form

SPINNER Euan Woods took four wickets as BERKSHIRE began their defence of the NCCA Trophy against BEDFORDSHIRE at Dunstable last Sunday, but it needed some controlled bowling at the very end by his former Henley team-mate Andy Rishton to secure their four-run victory in a tense finish, writes Dave Wright.

Opener Archie Carter, who made 83 runs from 121 balls after spending 168 minutes at the crease, and Dan Lincoln, with 84 not out from 73 deliveries, put on 85 for the fourth wicket to help Berkshire post 265-5 from their 50 overs

Bedfordshire had 103 runs on the board before losing their second wicket, but were some way behind the required run-rate and it was beginning to look as if Berkshire would go on to win comfortably.

However, the hosts came alight with Matt Coles, the former Kent, Essex and Hampshire all-rounder, pummelling 42 from 17 balls, while Henry Warren crashed 20 off nine and Matt Taylor 34 from as many balls. The batsmen were particularly severe on spinner Max Uttley, smashing him for 21 runs (six, six, four, one, two, two) in one over.

Battling Bedfordshire, with their last pair at the crease, needed 10 runs off the final over and a six off the last ball to pull off an unlikely victory, but Rishton, now with Wokingham, bowled very tightly and conceded only five singles, leaving Beds on 261-9.

Woods was the pick of the bowlers with 4-40, while Luke Beaven claimed 2-59.

Berkshire’s next group game in the Trophy, which they won in 2019, is against Oxfordshire at Falkland CC on Sunday, June 13.