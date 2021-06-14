Singh’s catch wraps up match for Hurley

HURLEY slipped to a 110-run Premiership defeat against visitors PENN AND TYLERS GREEN last Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first and found themselves two wickets down inside the first half-hour thanks to the safe hands of Kelvin Baillie fielding at point.

Mandeep Singh dismissed Chris Mason in the fourth over and Ramkrishna Kota followed up in the next with the wicket of Jack Lloyd to leave Penn on 23-2.

Paul Boyle enjoyed cover-driving towards the far side, and he and Raunak Biswas added 53 for the third wicket until the former was bowled by Ian Dawkins in his fourth over having replaced Kota.

Biswas accumulated a half-century but batted in all for 33 overs and was the sixth wicket to fall with the score on 201.

Imran Mohammed and Baillie took four wickets between them bowling from the farm, and Baillie had a hand in seven of the 10 Penn wickets. The visitors were all out for 253 with three balls remaining.

The visitors opened with Henry Barber in tandem with Lochie Christopherson with the latter bowling Baillie at the end of his second over with the score on 15. Faisal Mahmood and Ibraz Hussain added 41 for the second wicket, but not before the former survived an appeal for caught-behind in the ninth over.

Hussain was then caught at mid-on off Barber. Mahmood batted with Dawkins for seven overs until the latter was run out in a mix-up while running towards the farm as the non-striker.

William Stonehouse replaced Lochie and had Adnan caught in the 20th over. Henderson also bowled from the lane and prised Hassan Gul out for a duck.

Biswas replaced Barber, and in his fourth over had Mahmood caught at long on in front of the farm to leave Hurley at 99-5.

During the next 10 overs the asking rate crept up before Mandeep became the first of four wickets for Biswas in eight balls to blow away the Hurley tail and leave Greg Double out of partners with eight overs to go.

In Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds ran out seven wicket winners at WINCHMORE HILL.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 119 before the visitors knocked off the required runs to win the match, finishing on 120-3.

In Division 2, HURLEY 2nds made it two straight wins with a comprehensive victory at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds.

The visitors were invited to bat first on a patchy looking track that proved to have inconsistent bounce.

Despite starting cautiously as they got used to the vagaries of the pitch Phil Ridgeway (85) and Clive Williams (50) gave their side a solid start with an opening partnership of 154 in 36 overs.

Matt Marriot eventually got the breakthrough when Ridgeway was stumped. Josh Cole set about the bowling, blasting 34 from 16 deliveries. Williams reached his half-century before falling off the next delivery, chipping Judge to mid-wicket.

Joban Singh was pushed up the order to try and increase the scoring rate which he did with good effect with 46 from 23, allowing Cole to Call an end to the innings an over early, setting Penn and Tylers a target of 259 from 44 overs.

With the track crumbling, Hurley opened their attack with the spin of Liam Cole and Eisa Qayyum, bowling with the old ball.

Raja and Pillai did their best to try and keep the scoreboard ticking over but found runs hard to come by, reaching 42 in the 12th over before Pillai was caught by Ramzan off Qayyum.

The score of 42-1 became 57-4 within five overs as Waheed Ramzan trapped Raja in front and then bowled Baig.

Joe Barrass replaced Qayyum at the pavilion end with his leg spin. Getting turn out of the rough, he had the batsmen guessing but it was a wide full toss that got him a wicket as Doug Marriot hit the ball into the covers only to see Josh Cole dive to his left and pluck the ball out of the air.

With the required rate climbing for the hosts, their only hope was to try and salvage a draw. Kenzie Christopherson (33) and Abhi Thuse (15) put on 44 for the fifth wicket.

Christopherson had a let off when Mike Walton missed a stumping off Barrass but had no answer to a seaming delivery from Gurdev Singh that sent his middle stump cartwheeling at 101-5. Another wicket for Gurdev left Hurley needing four more for victory.

With Penn and Tylers batsmen looking more comfortable against the seamers, after the second drinks break Cole turned back to his spinners.

Ridgeway replaced Gurdev and his second delivery saw Oscar Marriot edge to slip where Josh Cole took the catch inches off the turf. Matthew Judge showed some determined resistance facing 22 deliveries, but a rush of blood saw him charge Ridgeway and this time Walton made no mistake in completing the stumping.

Qayyum wrapped up the victory taking the two final wickets with Akash Singh taking the winning catch over his head at short-extra cover to seal the win with nearly six overs to spare.