Harris’ century helps side see off Hampton challenge

A THRILLING finish at Shepherds Lane saw HURLEY lose out as SONNING scraped home off the last ball.

Hurley were put into bat as openers Shoaib Kayani and Mike Cole posted 28 for the first wicket.

Cole was the first to go, trapped in front by Mike Eaton. Mubashir Nabi failed to register on the scoreboard before chipping Eaton to point.

John Munday hit hree boundaries off Eaton but was undone by the leg spin of Josh Honey and was stumped by Alexander Fleming.

Kayani (34) held the innings together while Parvinder Hunjan (39) and Joe Graham (58 not out) ensured Hurley reached a competitive 215-9.

The Sonning reply got off to a flying start with Coutts and Skiel posting 48 at a run a ball.

Maz Nabi made the breakthrough having Skiel caught by Hunjan. A 101-run partnership between Coutts and D’Souza kept Sonning in the driving seat.

Hurley skipper Mo Basharat brought himself and Hunjan on to try and regain some control which they achieved despite neither taking a wicket. Jo Graham and John Munday kept Hurley in the hunt but with only 25 runs required from five overs and D’Souza in full flow Sonning looked to be favourites.

Cole was brought into the attack to ply his off-spin and got the vital wicket of D’Souza, stumped by Mike Walton, following this by bowling Naqi.

With two overs remaining Sonning still needed 18 runs. Fleming and Wardlaw managed 11 off Basharat leaving seven to get from the last over.

The first five deliveries garnered six runs to tie the scores. With all the Hurley fielders in to save a single, Wardlaw kept his head and lofted Cole over the square-leg boundary to seal the victory.

HAMBLEDEN went down to a home defeat against READING UNIVERSITY STAFF.

Hambleden welcomed RUASCC to the Dene as a late replacement for Sutton Courtney.

Home captain Nick Arnold won the toss and elected to bat. Runs proved difficult to come by and wickets fell frequently in the early overs.

By the 10th over Hambleden were on 37-4, Sam Francis bowled by Waqar for 0 in the second over, Martin Calder caught by Umer on seven off K. Singh, who also had Phil Rosier caught by Greenhalf on 11 and Adam Richards bowled by Waqar on 11.

Farzan and Taimur replaced the opening bowlers without reward, whilst David Saint and Nick Arnold steadied the Hambleden innings, hitting a partnership of 37, before Saint was caught by Andy Eagles on 27 off Umer.

A further 27 was added by Matt Murton and Arnold, until Murton was bowled by Fawaz on 10. Debutante Stephen Parkinson joined Arnold who was bowled on 20 by S Singh, only to be stumped on 10 giving S Singh his second wicket.

Paul Richards and James Grant saw out the last three balls as Hambleden set a target of 118 for RUASCC.

The visitors started slowly, losing Farzan on nought to Grant in the fourth over.

With the score on two, K Singh was joined by Aaron Herath, who almost returned to the pavilion on his first ball, but was dropped at extra cover.

This proved costly, as he went on to hit nine sixes and nine fours before retiring on 100. Having replaced an injured Grant, Rosier almost claimed Herath’s wicket through a stumping but square leg umpire adjudged the bat to be in as the bails were removed.

A Richards bowled well from the top end but was the victim of most of Herath’s boundaries. Greenhalf replaced Herath hitting one run and K ingh finished on 21 not out with RUASCC reaching the total with eight wickets still in hand.

In a close, tense finish the WOODCOTE OCCASIONALS, playing their first match of the season, finished just four runs short of host EWELME’S total.

The home side batted first and reached 160-5 with Nico Van der Merwe (85) leading the way and looked on course to produce a massive score.

Fortunately for Woodcote, they were able to call on the experience and guile of Jonny Aldridge, who came on to bowl and took 5-14 as the last five wickets fell for 36 runs. The home side were all out for 197.

In reply, Woodcote lost early wickets and were 90-6 after 23 overs. Mike Higley (32) had batted well at the top of the order while Martin Page (23) added some useful runs.

The dynamic changed when Jez Mayo (86 not out) and Stefan Gordon (22) came together. They put on 53 for the seventh wicket and when Gordon was out skipper, Neil McDougall, played second fiddle as Mayo continued his run spree.

At the start of the last over Woodcote need 18 to win but it proved just too tall an order, but the 13 runs scored made for a nail-biting finish as Woodcote got within one shot of a victory as they reached 193- 8.

Scott Harris hit an unbeaten century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS overcame visitors HAMPTON HILL by 115 run.

The home side suffered a nightmare start as they crashed to 22-3, only for Harris (103 retired from 73 balls) and Hamish Scott (57) to rectify the situation with a terrific fourth-wicket stand.

A middle-order wobble left the Unicorns teetering, only for Jacob Lamsdale and skipper Ruaridh Scott to add some vital late runs in leading their side to a commanding 248-6 in their 35 overs.

U18 Archie Malcolm (2-14) made a couple of early breakthroughs as the Hampton Hill innings never really got going, and with youngster Matthew Vaughan-Davies and the Scott brothers both picking up a wicket apiece, the former his maiden adult dismissal, the Londoners could only reach 133-5 in reply.

Marcus Laing made a stunning return as he led PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS to a 40-run victory at WELFORD PARK.

Laing hit a magnificent 90, hitting the the ball to all parts of the ground, only denying himself a maiden century by walking after feathering the faintest of gloves down the leg side.

Skipper Richard Ashton (50 retired) played a back seat as Laing led the charge, before U15 Ben Rumble’s fast-paced unbeaten 26 pushed the total to 220-7 in 40 overs.

Rumble and fellow U15 Nick Murdoch bowled exceptionally well with the new ball, and their age-group team-mates Toby King and Tom Wilkinson kept the pressure on in the middle overs.

Debutant left-arm swing bowler Freddie Smith claimed his maiden Peppard victim before Brandon Murdcoh (2-47) closed the game out at the death, Welford finishing on 180-6.

Hosts CHECKENDON ran out winners in their home clash with CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD.

The visitors were bowled out for 162 in the last over after Checkendon had used 10 bowlers.

Spinner Sarabh Goel and medium pacer Jonny Jackson stood out with three wickets each whilst Joe Davies top scored on 56.

Matt Heslop led the Checkdon batting, hitting 59 in 52 balls before becoming first victim of left arm spinner Dan Partridge whose spell of 4-16 appeared to turn the game.

However, the Checkendon lower order showed resiliance in securing victory with the lat pair at the crease and two overs to spare.

GREYS GREEN and TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE played out a hard-fought draw.

Greys, batting first, saw Shafqat (34 not out) and Ahmed (27) start cautiously.

The second half of the innings was more eventful with Greys looking to post a good total and Twyford bowling tightly. Teal and Elliott were amongst the wickets as Greys reached 142, with J Holroyd (10) playing the shot of the day for Greys with a sublime cover drive.

In reply Twyford found it tough going against a good opening spell from Ahmed and Shah, and found themselves at 11-4 after 10 overs.

Further good bowling from Rugg and Cross led Twyford to slip further to 31-7. Greys tried to get the three wickets needed for victory but some good defensive and offensive batting from Lancum (22 not out) and Miller (23 not out) thwarted their efforts.