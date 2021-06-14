Henley crash out of cup

HENLEY were dumped out of this season’s ECB National knock out competition by ASTON ROWANT at Butts Way on Sunday.

With the home side winning the toss and electing to bat first, Henley’s bowlers struggled against a more than capable Aston Rowant batting line up led by their Sussex opener James Coles who top scored with 79.

There were decent contributions from Coles’ fellow opener Tom Condon (31) and from the middle order of skipper Smith (28), Fitzjohn (48) and Bethell (38).

A final score of 255 in 40 overs was always going to be a tall order for Henley to chase.

Modest performances from the top order and Dalrymple (nine) failing to fire on this occasion meant Henley were always chasing the game as the required run rate grew ever steeper.

Wickets fell at regular intervals and Henley were all out for 141 with 9.5 overs to spare.