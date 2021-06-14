Monday, 14 June 2021

Maharajahs triumph

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS made it back-to-back victories as they edged out HENLEY VULTURES by three wickets in the rugby club off-shoot’s maiden game.

The Vultures — made up of a collection of former Henley Hawks players and led by the 250-cap prop Rowan Fuller — won the toss at the Les Clark Oval and chose to bat.

They struggled a little to get going as U15 Harry Harper (4-56) produced another hugely encouraging spell, before Peppard first-team off-spinner, Owen Ravden (3-19) and Aled Roberts (3-25) turned the screw in dismissing the away side for 122.

Father-and-daughter combination Chris (29) and Nicola (40) Lee opened the batting for the hosts on their seasonal debuts, and despite a middle-order collapse, the home side managed to reach their target in closing on 126-7.

